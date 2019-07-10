By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—AHEAD of the governorship primaries of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, a socio-political group, Make Bayelsa Great, MBG, yesterday, rallied support for the aspiration of the former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Timi Alaibe, to run for the party’s ticket.

Describing Alaibe as qualified to run on the platform of the party, MBG in a statement by its Coordinator, Bodise Wilson, faulted the demand by a group under the name, Bayelsa State (PDP) “Restoration Foot Soldiers,” calling on Alaibe to apologise to PDP if he must run on its platform.

Wilson described the Bayelsa State (PDP) “Restoration Foot Soldiers” as a faceless group being sponsored by the opposition to put a wedge between Governor Seriake Dickson and Alaibe, one of the aspirants for the forthcoming PDP primaries.

He said: “MBG has been watching events in the political turf in the recent past and is appalled by the activities of some phantom groups masquerading under the guise of the PDP to cause disaffection among members of the party

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have replied to the ranting of this fake group, but for the benefit of the public, there is need to set the records straight, so that gullible minds will not be tempted to take the fallacies of this group hook, line and sinker.

“Furthermore, we wish to make it clear that the sponsors of this group who are political jobbers whose stock in trade is to create confusion, so that they can refill their dried bank accounts for their selfish aggrandizements, these evil machinations will not see the light of the day.”

