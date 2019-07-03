Assault Allegation: PDP summons Senator Abbo

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has summoned Senator Elisha Abbo to explain himself after a CCTV footage showed him assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop located in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The PDP in a statement yesterday said as a law-abiding and upstanding party, it “detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it.”

Signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the statement read: “Our party is shocked that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected.

“Though this is a personal conduct of an individual which has no bearing with the culture of our party, the PDP however holds that no responsible person will condone such an attitude.

“In the light of this, the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summons Senator Elisha Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members.

“In the same vein, the party has taken note of the immediate action taken by the Senate.

“The PDP, at all levels of engagement, is reputed for her utmost respect and commitment towards the rights, safety and wellbeing of our citizens, particularly our women and cannot tolerate any callous assault on any Nigerian.

“The PDP therefore assures Nigerians that it will always stand on the side of justice and will never spare a thought in taking action on any of its members found wanting, particularly those elected or appointed into public offices.”