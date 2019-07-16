APGA suspends Otti, Abia gov candidate

By Anayo Okoli

THE crisis rocking All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has deepened, with Abia State chapter, yesterday, announcing that its State Working Committee has approved and ratified the indefinite suspension allegedly placed on its governorship candidate in the last election, Dr. Alex Otti.

Otti is still in the tribunal challenging Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s victory in the last election.

The party also said they have ratified the expulsion from the party of Mr. Nkem Okoro as earlier stated by the party from his Arochukwu Local Government Ward 2, with immediate effect.

State chairman of the party, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, who announced the decision said they followed the laid down rules of the party in arriving at their decision.

