Anarchy looms — CAN

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, South-East Zone, has warned against looming anarchy in the country, noting that urgent measures were needed to address the worsening security situation.

CAN, which aligned with Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s call, urged the people of South-East geopolitical zone to rise and defend themselves.

In a statement by the Chairman of CAN, South-East, Bishop Giddy Okafor, and Secretary, Rev. Scamb Nwokolo, the Christian body, however, commended the Federal Government for suspending the controversial RUGA project.

The statement formed part of the communiqué issued by after its emergency meeting in Enugu.

It declared that “the Federal Government should not implement, in any form, any programme that shall lead to anarchy in this country.

“We reject, condemn and oppose any form of forceful appropriation of an individual or communal land to herdsmen or cattle nomads in the guise of Executive Order, Act, law or Federal Government programme in Nigeria, and the South-East in particular.

“Cattle rearing is a private business, so the Federal Government should not induce crisis or create undue tension when South-East is still recovering from the havoc of the civil war and does not wish such to happen again in any form.”

CAN urge Ndigbo not to panic “regarding the threat from some northern groups led by one Abdulazeez. Our land shall never be taken by force by anybody in any guise.

“Let us continue to pray and watch. Let everybody be prepared to defend themselves as directed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

‘Nigerians’re hungry’

Meanwhile, National Chairman of Action Alliance, AA, Kenneth Udeze, yesterday, said Nigerians are very angry and hungry as a result of attacks by suspected herdsmen in the country.

Speaking to Vanguard in Owerri, he added that the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, should not stop Nigerians from expressing their grievances regarding the continued attacks by herdsmen in different parts of the country.

He added that there are so many troubling issues in the country to discuss, such as lack of cash flow, inability to conduct the free and fair election and creation of employment for teeming Nigerian youths and therefore, RUGA or any other cattle settlement arrangement should not be a priority for the Federal Government.

According to Udeze, “we all know that the Federal Government will always want to distract Nigerians just to cover all their lapses in governance.

“There is bad governance and winner-takes-all and hatred resulting from the issue of ethnicity and religion. People are angry. People are hungry. Cash is not flowing. Graduates are still coming out with no employment. So RUGA is not our priority.”

… Rwanda

Also, Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo think-tank that partners stakeholders for development, has warned Nigeria to arrest the present drift to lawlessness, which it said could make the country witness war and genocide such as Rwanda and Burundi event of 1994 and 1995.

The group gave the warning, following last weekend’s killing of Mrs Funke Olakunri by suspected herdsmen and all the comments it had generated since.

The group made up of Igbo intelligentsia at home and in Diaspora, asked the Federal Government to quickly stem the descent into lawlessness, overhaul security architecture and design an effective framework to arrest the rampaging criminality threatening the unity and continued existence of the country.

The group spoke in a statement yesterday, by Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Ngozi Odumuko and Paschal Mbanefo, respectively, stating that they received with shock the killing of Mrs Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti by suspected herdsmen.

