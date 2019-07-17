Breaking News
AFCON: Should Super Eagles coach, Rohr, be sack? Nigerians react

On 6:16 pmIn Sportsby

Following what some have described as a shambolic outing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), some Nigerians have come for the head of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

Super Eagles, Rohr, Pinnick, AFCON
Amaju Pinnick (L) and Gernot Rohr

But in a twist, Nigerian Football Federation chairman, Amaju Pinnick, doesn’t want the Super Eagles gaffer fired.

Nigerians have since been reacting to a post on Vanguard Facebook and Twitter pages on where they stand on the issue.

