North-West Insecurity: Security firm identifies key challenges, urges regional collaboration

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — A security risk management firm, Beacon Security and Innovations Limited (BSIL), has expressed concern over the security situation in Nigeria’s North-West, identifying key factors it says are contributing to persistent banditry and kidnappings in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

In a security assessment signed by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kabir Adamu, the firm called for stronger collaboration among the three state governments and improved coordination with the Federal Government and security agencies.

The report followed recent kidnappings in the region, including the abduction of the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Nura Umar Abdullahi, on July 25, 2026, and the reported kidnapping of a High Court judge in Kebbi State, Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza, the following day.

According to the report, the incidents highlight the continuing security challenges in the region despite ongoing military operations and other government interventions.

BSIL noted that banditry and kidnapping for ransom remain major security concerns across the North-West, adding that Sokoto State is among the states most affected.

The firm observed that while state governments have introduced various security measures, including the provision of operational vehicles, support for security agencies and the establishment of community-based security initiatives, the overall security situation remains challenging.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa, Dr. Adamu said the organisation had consistently offered recommendations aimed at improving security in the region.

“Our recommendations are directed to the governors of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states. We have observed an increase in attacks by armed groups, particularly kidnappings for ransom and assaults on vulnerable communities,” he said.

According to the report, one of the major challenges is inadequate coordination among the governments of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara in addressing cross-border criminal activities.

It also identified limited accountability in collaboration among state governments, the Federal Government and security agencies as another factor affecting the effectiveness of security operations.

The report further cited inadequate implementation of professional security recommendations aimed at strengthening intelligence gathering, prevention and rapid response.

It added that armed groups have become more organised and capable of carrying out coordinated attacks across rural communities.

BSIL recommended the adoption of a unified regional security strategy involving the three state governments, the Federal Government and security agencies.

The firm also urged the governors of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states to strengthen inter-state cooperation, improve accountability and consider evidence-based recommendations from security experts in addressing evolving security threats.

Dr. Adamu said sustained regional collaboration, intelligence-led operations and effective implementation of security policies would be critical to improving safety and restoring public confidence across the North-West.