NGX Group declares N1.30 interim dividend as H1 profit jumps 146%

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group Plc has declared an interim dividend of N1.30 per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, following a strong first-half financial performance driven by increased trading activity and higher investment income.

In a statement, the Group reported that revenue surged 118 per cent to N17.60 billion in the first half of 2026 from N8.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, while total income rose 96 per cent to N19.34 billion.

The strong performance was underpinned by a sharp increase in market activity, with transaction fee income jumping 169 per cent to N13.34 billion from N4.96 billion recorded a year earlier.

Listing fees also increased by 59 per cent to N2.38 billion, while technology income grew by 19 per cent to N447.86 million.

The Group’s operating profit climbed 155 per cent to N10.62 billion, compared with N4.16 billion in the first half of 2025, reflecting improved operating efficiency as revenue growth significantly outpaced the increase in operating expenses.

NGX Group also recorded a 130 per cent increase in its share of profit from equity-accounted investees to N4.14 billion, largely driven by the strong financial performance of Central Securities Clearing System Plc.

As a result, profit before tax (PBT) rose 170 per cent to N14.76 billion from N5.46 billion, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 146 per cent to N10.36 billion, compared with N4.22 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Commenting on the results, Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, said the interim dividend reflects the company’s strong earnings performance and confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

He said, “The Board’s approval of an interim dividend of N1.30 per share reflects the strength of NGX Group’s first-half performance and our confidence in the Group’s long-term prospects’’.

Also speaking, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, attributed the strong performance to robust trading activity, increased listings and disciplined execution.