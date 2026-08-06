Tambuwal mourns slain police officer, seeks stronger action against insecurity in Sokoto

Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has expressed concern over renewed attacks by armed groups in parts of Sokoto State, calling for a more coordinated response to address insecurity in the state and the wider North-West.

In a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday, Tambuwal lamented recent incidents in Kebbe, Shagari and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas, where armed attackers reportedly killed residents, abducted people, rustled livestock and displaced several families.

The former governor also mourned the death of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hussaini Balarabe, who was reportedly killed during an exchange of gunfire with armed bandits in Kebbe Local Government Area while on duty.

Tambuwal described the officer’s death as a reminder of the sacrifices being made by security personnel in efforts to combat insecurity across the country.

“The death of ASP Hussaini Balarabe in the line of duty is deeply painful. We mourn his passing and honour his courage, patriotism and commitment to protecting innocent Nigerians,” he said.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the Nigeria Police Force and the people of Kebbe Local Government Area.

Tambuwal also sympathised with residents of Shagari Local Government Area over recent attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling, saying affected communities deserve adequate protection and support.

“Our people in Shagari and other affected communities deserve adequate protection. Every effort must be made to restore confidence and enable them to return safely to their homes, farms and businesses,” he said.

He similarly condoled with residents of Sabon Birni Local Government Area over persistent attacks and abductions in the area.

According to the senator, the continued insecurity in Sokoto and other parts of the North-West poses significant challenges to public safety, agricultural production, commercial activities and the socio-economic wellbeing of rural communities.

Tambuwal commended the efforts of the military, police and other security agencies, while urging the Federal Government and relevant authorities to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance, rapid response capabilities and coordinated security operations in vulnerable communities.

“Security operations must remain sustained, coordinated and adequately resourced until these communities are secured and those responsible for these crimes are brought to justice,” he said.

He also appealed to security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue persons still in captivity and ensure that suspects are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Tambuwal urged traditional rulers, community leaders and residents to continue supporting security agencies by providing credible information that could help prevent further attacks.

He stressed that addressing terrorism and banditry requires the collective efforts of government, security agencies and citizens.

The former governor prayed for those who lost their lives in the attacks, wished the injured a speedy recovery and called for the safe return of those still in captivity.

He reiterated that the people of Sokoto, like all Nigerians, deserve to live in peace and security and urged authorities to take sustained measures to improve safety across affected communities.