Adekunle Gold used to stalk me on Facebook— Simi

By Rotimi Agbana

Since the news broke that popular singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi got married secretly, they have kept mum on the matter.

However, during an interview with Ndani TV’s Bolanle Olukanni on ‘The Juice’, while sharing details on how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold, Simi broke silence on their relationship, secret engagement and wedding.

According to her, she met Adekunle Gold on Facebook and their first meeting was at a show she headlined in Lagos. She further revealed that she never knew Adekunle Gold was a musician like herself during their first meeting, but as ‘King of Photoshop’. They went on to become friends, dated and eventually got married.

“He was chasing me all over facebook. When I was still doing gospel music he used to listen to my songs. He sent me a message on Facebook and that was how we met. I didn’t know him at the time. I didn’t respond either. The first time I ever saw him was at a show at Bogobiri, he told me that he was going to be there and I said ‘sure’. He came and that was how we met. Over the years we were friends at first. When I first met him I just knew him as the king of Photoshop, I didn’t know he was also a musician”, she said.

She added that till now, some of her fans still wish she got married to rapper, Falz, instead of Adekunle Gold. “People thinking it was Falz I would have gotten married to was funny. I still get comments from people in my DM that they wish it was Falz I got married to”, she said.

Speaking further, she explained what it is like to be married.

“Now you’re part of a different family, I’m talking extended family now; so you have to be very conscious. You know your boyfriend’s mom is different from your husband’s mom, she’s now like your mom. So there are things that you have to adapt to. Adekunle Gold’s mom is incredible; the experience is all good”, she said.

VANGUARD