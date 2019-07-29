AbiaPoly to hold first convocation after 10yrs following Abia Assembly’s intervention

AbiaPoly to hold first Convocation after 10 years following Abia Assembly’s intervention

It was good news for students and graduates of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, as the institution is set to hold its first convocation in 10 years come October 2019. The Rector of the school, Prof. Ezionye F. Eboh, stated this while fielding questions from the Hon Barr Jerry Uzosike-led Committee set up by the Abia State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon Chinedum Orji to investigate the standard of operations of the institution which has negatively affected it over the years.

In line with the mandate given to it by the Assembly, the House Committee had gone on a tour of some of the Polytechnic’s facilities and expressed strong reservations about their dilapidated state questioning why the Rector’s Lodge, student library, and medical facilities were in the shape they were.

Although the Committee gave credit to the management for their efforts at reviving the school canteen, it urged them to reciprocate efforts of the state government by moving the school to its permanent site which has since been given by government, as soon as possible.

The committee which also has Hon Barr Phillip Okey Igwe, Member representing Umunneochi State Constituency, Hon Chukwu Chijioke, Member representing Bende North State Constituency as members with Mrs Florence Nwankwo serving as Secretary directed the school management to do everything possible to bring its state-of-the-art bakery to life as one of the numerous means through which it can boost its internally generated revenue.

At a public hearing organized by the House Committee after a tour of the institution’s facilities, president of the polytechnic’s Student Union Government complained that the institution had not had any convocation for ten years. When the committee confronted the Rector with the complaint, he promised that the school management would organize one in October 2019.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Hon Barr Jerry Uzosike, thanked all Unions and Management of the Polytechnic for their cooperation stating that “the 7th Abia Assembly led by Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji is in total support of Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, and that the legislature is on the same page with the executive in its bid to restore the fading glory of the institution” further stating that “no stone would be left unturned in that regard”. He promised that the Abia State House of Assembly will make their findings on the polytechnic public in due time.

Recall that following motions moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Solomon Akpulonu, and supported by Hon Godwin Adiele, Member representing Ukwa West State Constituency, the Abia State House of Assembly had on July 2 set up several committees to investigate the activities of several government agencies and institutions including Abia State Polytechnic with a view to ascertaining the reasons behind their poor performances.

