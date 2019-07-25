20,469 pilgrims already in Saudi Arabia – NAHCON

By Kayode Sanni- Arewa

Abuja – Command and Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Thursday, said 20, 469 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

The latest among those airlifted were 419 pilgrims from Oyo state who departed Lagos for Medinah aboard Flynas Flight XY5469 around 07.39 am Thursday morning.

While it said more pilgrims would be airlifted in coming days, NAHCON disclosed that 42 flights conveyed the 20,469 pilgrims to the holy land.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the two holy mosques in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Bn AbdulAzeez have urged pilgrims to respect the laid down rules by authorities of the country during their entire stay.

Sheikh Abdul Azeez who gave the charge at a meeting for all Hajj commission attended by representatives of NAHCON in Medinah, tasked the pilgrims’ missions to guide their countrymen to remain focused on acts of worship, which he said was the main reason of their visit to the Kingdom.

Head, Public Affairs Unit of NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara disclosed this in a statement.

The statement said the learned Sheik enjoined the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of their country and avoid distractions capable of maligning their religious obligation in the country.

According to the statement; ” KSA gives equal opportunity to all Muslims to perform Hajj once the persons are compliant to Saudi rules and regulations that are normally sourced from Islamic shari’a.

“Therefore, rulings under the Saudi supported school of thought takes precedence on general activities over those of other countries or individuals while in the Kingdom.”

