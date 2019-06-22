TARABA: After Monday Attack

By Femi Bolaji , Jalingo

Nothing is more agonising to a human than knowing that where you once felt safe, has become a killing field to your kind.

This today has become the reality of thousands of fleeing residents of two Kona communities of Tudiri and Janibanibu in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba state and adjoining communities of Jalingo, the state capital, who last week fled their abode when suspected herdsmen in separate attacks sacked their communities and no fewer than 10 persons were killed.

The trauma and the agony they feel while recounting the gory tale of the attack is enough to snuff life out of someone, who is not emotionally strong to bear what they faced.

When Saturday Vanguard visited some Internally Displaced Persons Camps where they have been confined to, their condition looked pitiable and not what even a stone-hearted person would pray for his enemy.

Worse still are the countless children, who have become pale from the pangs of hunger and other ailment they are currently exposed to.

Most of the victims who are currently at Nukkai Primary school, Kona Garu Primary School, sleep on bare floor and are exposed to the cold of the night.

While some are lucky to have mosquito nets, majority of them, especially children sleep without any protection from mosquito bites.

A nursing mother in one of the schools who fled from Janibanibu village, following Monday’s attack on the community into Kona Garu Primary School said her seven children have not been finding life easy since they left their home Monday night.

She said, “we don’t have enough food to eat and good water to drink like we used to in our village. The borehole here is not working and we go to the stream to get water.”

Speaking further on Monday night’s attack, she said it happened all of a sudden.

“We left the house without anything and the entire village was burnt down by the attackers who rode on motorcycles into our village on that fateful Monday.

I am yet to recover from the shock because we escaped death by the whiskers. We heard of the rumoured attack but my husband did not take it seriously even when other people were leaving the village into Jalingo.

“Our house is situated in a hilly area and down the hill, is where we have our farmland. The armed men came on motorcycles and started shooting and we had to run before they could get to our abode.”

Another victim who fled her home which is less than 1 kilometer away from the attacked community said her safety was not guaranteed.

“Janibanibu is not far from where I live, but I was scared just like other neighbours and we had to move out to Jalingo.

“During the day, we go to our house to do one or two things but before evening, we retreat back to this place because we can’t sleep there for now, knowing that the communities that have come under attack so far are just meters away from where we live.

“If you are in Jalingo you will know what I am talking about. This was the reason the state government imposed a curfew.”

A teacher in one of the schools, Augustina Philip on Thursday said the school had to turn students back to enable them sort out how the activities of those taking refuge in their premises would not affect the students’ academic activities.

“We have temporarily closed down the school till Monday to enable us sort out accommodation arrangements in the school.

“The children were here yesterday, but we asked them to go home till Monday to enable us separate the IDPs from the school children.

“The IDPs are still trooping in and we need this short period to put our house in order to accommodate the IDPs.

“The IDPs don’t have food, and children are exposed to mosquitoes since it’s raining season and some of them don’t have clothes to wear. “So far the Bible society of Nigeria Jalingo branch has brought relief materials including maize, palm oil, soap, clothes, rice and other items.”

The parish priest of a Catholic Church which is a few meters away from Janibanibu, Cyriacus Kamai said despite security presence, people were still fleeing their abodes.

According to him, “people are still fleeing adjoining communities because they are terrified despite the deployment of security personnel.

“Most of the communities have been deserted and villagers abandoned their farms. Children are now out of school and the people who are forced out of their communities are now living in pathetic situations at Nunkai and Kona Primary school.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal also confirmed the detachment of operatives of the command to the affected communities.

While normalcy is gradually returning, to the affected communities and adjoining areas in Jalingo, the state capital, residents are calling on security agencies to follow president Buhari’s order to end the killings and sacking of Kona villages.

Some of the Kona women who protested in the week also want security agencies to be alive to their duties, and ensure their homes become habitable and safe in no time.

They moreover demanded the release of their children who they said were arrested by security agencies when they are supposed to help them secure their homes.