ABSU VC bans birthday parties, awards, courtesy visits

ABSU VC, Prof. Amadike Ugbogu

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, Prof. Amadike Ugbogu, has banned courtesy visits by faculties and departments, birthday celebrations, award presentations and portrait gifts in his honour throughout his tenure.

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The directive, contained in a notice issued by the University’s Media and Public Relations Unit, also prohibits the acceptance of birthday cakes and honours from individuals, organisations, churches and communities.

Prof. Ugbogu appreciated the university community for the goodwill and support accorded him during his inauguration. But directed faculties and departments to discontinue courtesy visits to his office.

Rather than receive delegations, the Vice-Chancellor said he would personally visit the various faculties and departments to interact with staff and acquaint himself with their activities, achievements and challenges.

He also made it clear that he would not entertain birthday parties organised in his honour or accept birthday cakes.

The university community, students, staff and members of the public were urged to respect and cooperate with the directives.

The Vice-Chancellor who assumed office barely two weeks ago, reaffirmed his commitment to purposeful leadership, academic excellence, institutional development and the overall progress of the university.

Vanguard News