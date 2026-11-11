I’ll protect Christians, Muslims, other faiths – Gbenga Hashim tells US congress

•Proposes law to criminalise persecution, independent commission to probe attacks, compensate victims

By Boluwatife Adeyefa

Accord Party presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has told the United States Congress and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, USCIRF, that protecting every Nigerian’s right to worship freely must become a central pillar of the country’s security and conflict prevention strategy.

In a policy brief submitted ahead of a US House Hearing on Nigeria, Wednesday, Hashim acknowledged the persecution of Christians in parts of the country, including attacks on churches, killings of pastors and destruction of communities. He, however, cautioned against presenting Nigeria’s religious crisis solely as a conflict between Christians and Muslims.

“Christians in northern and central Nigeria face persecution. Churches have been burned, villages destroyed, and pastors killed. This is real.

“But Shia Muslims, minority sects, and Hausa Muslim communities also face persecution and discrimination. Framing Nigeria as Christians versus Muslims divides Nigeria. Framing it as all victims versus violent extremism unites Nigeria,” he said.

Hashim argued that religious freedom should be treated not only as a human rights issue but also as an instrument of conflict prevention and national security.

“When people cannot worship freely, they feel excluded. When killers are not punished, impunity grows. When impunity grows, communities form militias. When militias grow, extremists recruit from them,” he said.

“Protecting a church in Plateau, a Shia mosque in Kaduna and a Hausa cultural centre in Kebbi is how we stop extremism before it takes root.”

Hashim said that, if elected, his administration would develop and implement a National Policy Framework on Religious Freedom for Conflict Prevention and Countering Violent Extremism.

Within its first 90 days, he proposed convening a National Summit involving victims, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Shia leaders, Hausa cultural representatives, women, young people and internally displaced persons.

He also pledged to pursue a National Religious Freedom for Conflict Prevention and Countering Violent Extremism Act within 180 days of assuming office. The proposed legislation, he said, would criminalise religious persecution, hate incitement and forced displacement.

Another proposal is an Independent National Commission, with offices in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, reporting to the National Assembly. Under the proposed arrangement, attacks would be investigated within 30 days, findings made public and victims compensated.

Hashim also proposed establishing a National Guard to protect vulnerable villages, farms, schools and places of worship.

He added that the broader security programme would support the return of displaced people and the rebuilding of destroyed communities, including those in Shanga, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna and Borno.

“This is a Nigerian solution for Nigeria and a model for West Africa and Africa,” he said.

The Accord candidate called on the United States to partner with Nigeria in convening an International Conference on Security in Nigeria and the Sahel within the first 100 days of his presidency, if elected.

The proposed conference would bring together ECOWAS, the African Union, the United States and other international partners to develop a coordinated strategy covering religious freedom, conflict prevention, intelligence sharing, border security and countering violent extremism.

“Nigeria should lead, with the United States as partner. If Nigeria gets this right, West Africa and Africa will follow,” he said.

Hashim linked religious freedom and national security to the credibility of the 2027 general elections, warning that political intimidation, incitement and electoral malpractice could deepen existing divisions.

“Free, fair, transparent and credible elections mean no religious violence, no intimidation, no incitement and no rigging,” he said.

Citing the recent attack on activist and political figure Omoyele Sowore in Ekiti, he warned against allowing political violence to compound the country’s insecurity.

“Election rigging is itself a threat to religious freedom, conflict prevention and human rights. A rigged election does not just steal votes; it steals peace.”

He urged the United States to support Nigeria’s electoral process through sustained engagement, international observation, technical assistance to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and support for civil society.

“This is not a request for America to choose Nigeria’s leader. It is a request for America to help Nigerians choose their own leader, free from religious and political violence, intimidation and rigging,” he said.

Hashim maintained that Nigeria must lead efforts to demonstrate that religious freedom is not a foreign concept but an African value.

“Religious freedom cannot be protected while Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru and bandit terror networks operate with impunity. Countering violent extremism is religious freedom protection,” he concluded.

Vanguard News