Terror survivor delivers triplets, gets relief from Kebbi govt

By Haruna Aliyu

BIRNIN KEBBI — A woman displaced by banditry in Kebbi State, Hindatu Lauwali, has received relief assistance from the state government after giving birth to triplets in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

The government provided her with food items, mattresses and other essential materials following a directive by Governor Nasir Idris.

Lauwali delivered two boys and a girl on October 25 at Danko/Wasagu General Hospital. The newborns were subsequently referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Birnin Kebbi, where they are receiving treatment for neonatal jaundice.

The Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Kabiru Bako Zauro, presented the relief materials, saying the intervention followed the governor’s concern over the woman’s circumstances.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, Zauro said:

“We received information that a woman, Hindatu Lauwali, who is a victim of banditry and currently resides in an IDP camp in Kwargiye community, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, had delivered triplets.

“Following the report, His Excellency, Governor Nasir Idris, directed the agency to provide the necessary support to the mother.

“Consequently, we have presented food items, mattresses and other essential materials to assist her and her family while her babies receive medical attention at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi,” he said.

Zauro said the intervention was part of the government’s commitment to ensuring that vulnerable residents, particularly those displaced by insecurity, were not abandoned to their circumstances.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the newborns and expressed hope that they would overcome their health challenges.

The SEMA chairman assured that the agency would continue to respond to humanitarian emergencies and provide necessary assistance to affected individuals and communities across the state.

Lauwali, who is taking refuge at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Kwargiye community, fled Ragam village following a bandit attack.

Recounting her ordeal, she said bandits invaded and took control of her village, forcing residents to abandon their homes and flee in search of safety.

She explained that the village head, Muhammad Ragam, intervened when her health condition deteriorated and arranged for her to receive medical attention.

“When my condition worsened, a joint Da’awa group took me to Zuru Local Government Area for further medical attention,” she said.

According to her, she delivered the first baby without assistance, while medical personnel at Danko/Wasagu General Hospital helped her deliver the remaining two.

She said the medical personnel subsequently recommended that the newborns be taken to Zuru General Hospital for further observation and treatment.

The mother expressed appreciation to the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu-Sami, for his intervention and support during the difficult period.

She also appreciated those who assisted her during pregnancy and childbirth, particularly when she had to leave her community following the bandit attack.

The state government reiterated its commitment to supporting victims of insecurity and other vulnerable residents through humanitarian interventions.

Vanguard News