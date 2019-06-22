Samuel Kalu suffers heart attack, but in stable condition

Super Eagles striker Samuel Kalu was reported to have collapsed in training ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kalu, 21, plays his club football with Bordeaux and is with the Super Eagles in Egypt.

The Egyptian doctor Ahmed Rizk saves #Samuel_Kalu ‘s life after having heart attack during training.

Get well soon Samuel#Egypt2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/wYDn2FJO0v — Ahmed Adly (@AdlyEyeClinic) June 21, 2019

The striker trained with his teammates on Friday ahead of today’s opening clash against Burundi.

Kalu is said to have collapsed while taking a corner in training as he was immediately attended to by medical staff.

He was then immediately taken to a nearby hospital for tests.

The youngster was found to have been dehydrated and urged to take more fluids on board, reports Goal France.

Kalu is now in a stable condition and is still believed to be in contention to play against Burundi this weekend.

Ademola Olajire, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Football Federation, said: “I was told that Samuel Kalu is in a stable condition.

“He was taken to the hospital for tests and now he’s fine. He was dehydrated.”