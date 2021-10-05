By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon became the latest to join the Super Eagles camp ahead of the World Cup qualifiing double-header against the Central African Republic, increasing the number of players on ground to 22.

The arrival of the forwards means that coach Gernot Rohr is spoilt for choice of in-form strikers. Osimhen has been in fine form, while both Taiwo Awoniyi and Iheanacho scored in for their respective clubs over the weekend.

They arrived the Lagos camp on Tuesday afternoon and will join other team members in the first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in the evening.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is the only being expected to complete the squad.

The players in camp are: Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Shehu Abdullahi, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun,Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ejuke Chidera, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon

