By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Kalu has completed his switch to the Premier League with Watford football club in a deal that will last till June 2025.

Kalu who previously plied his trade with Ligue 1 side, FC Girondins de Bordeaux completed the switch on Wednesday as announced by the club on its website.

He becomes the fourth signing for the Hornets joining full-back Hassane Kamara, central defender Samir and midfielder Edo Kayembe at the Vicarage road club.

A club statement reads, “Watford FC is delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian international winger Samuel Kalu on a deal until June 2025 from French club FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

“The 24-year-old signs for the Hornets following three-and-a-half successful years in France’s top tier, where he scored nine goals.

“Capable of playing on either flank, Kalu is a versatile option in a competitive squad, typically operating on the right wing.

“The quick-footed attacker first played for Slovakian side AS Trenčín after moving to Europe from his native Nigeria, and earned a switch to Belgian giants KAA Gent in 2017 following impressive performances. He then joined Bordeaux in August 2018, where he has since made 86 appearances for Les Girondins.

“Kalu also has plenty of experience at European and international level, having played Europa League and Champions League qualifying football at his three previous clubs. Making his Super Eagles debut in September 2018, the winger also has 17 caps for Nigeria, scoring on his last competitive start against Benin.

“He will wear the number 28 at Watford.

“Welcome to the Golden Boys, Samuel!”

Kalu was not included in the Super Eagles squad that recently crashed out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

He joins Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo who are other Super Eagles players at the club.

Vanguard News Nigeria