By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles players in the yellow and black colors of Watford were on the losing side as they fell 2-3 to Arsenal on Sunday.

While Emmanuel Dennis couldn’t get his name on the score sheet, new signing, Samuel Kalu got his first taste of Premier League, although it lasted for only eight minutes.

Oghenekaro Etebo who just returned from an injury lay-off was named on the substitute bench but didn’t get a look in while Troost-Ekong was not even mentioned in matchday squad as a result of injury.

The loss was Watford’s third successive league game with a victory – the same number of games Dennis has now gone without scoring. Their last win came against Aston Villa in February, thanks to Dennis.

The Hornets are still neck-deep in relegation waters and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers next on Thursday.

For Arsenal, it was a continuation of their fine form that has seen them win all four of their last four matches. The win moves them into the fourth position and a point about United with three games in hand as the race for a top four finish continues.

