OYO: The tasks before the oil magnate

By Ola Ajayi

AFTER losing serially in previous elections, Engineer Abiodun Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 9 election recorded an overwhelming victory against his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

His victory at the poll did not come as a surprise to many residents in the state.

Engineer Seyi Makinde, born at Aigbofa Compound on 25th December, 1967 in Oja’ba, Ibadan, who is popularly called ‘Omi titun’ (fresh water) has paid his dues in the politics of the state. Though, some negligible number of people may see him as a green horn in politics; careful reflection on his past efforts at clinching the most coveted seat in the state, would surely indicate that at every loss he suffered before his eventual victory, he was preparing himself for the office.

Unlike other politicians who would like to start from the cradle, he refused to join the bandwagon. He knew exactly what he wanted and he pursed it with vigour. A very close associate of the new governor once told Vanguard that he was offered a senatorial ticket sometime in 2015 but he politely declined it.

Like most politicians, he had joined and decamped from parties that did not share his gubernatorial vision. He was in the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP with Senator Abiola Ajimobi, PDP and later Social Democratic Party, SDP from where he rejoined the PDP.

After the former Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, late Alhaji Azeez Arisekola-Alao, no other person in the Pacesetter State can rub shoulder with Engr Makinde when it comes to his philanthropic gestures. This singular virtue has endeared him to thousands of eligible voters in the state. An impeccable source told Vanguard that he spent billions of naira in his failed attempt to govern the state in 2015.

When campaign for the election started, he showed to everyone that he meant business this time around. Unlike other candidates, he made available all logistics for his loyalists.

Education

After his secondary education at Bishop Phillips Academy, Monatan, Ibadan, he gained admission to the University of Lagos in 1985 where he studied Electrical Engineering.

After his compulsory NYSC scheme with Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria, he was employed as a pupil engineer and later rose to the position of a field Manager at Rebold International Limited.

Having assumed, people of the state expect much from him. It is no doubt that former Governor Abiola Ajimobi had raised the bar of governance in the state and for anyone who wants to succeed him, much is required from him.

Tasks before Makinde

The challenges before the new governor are enormous. Since he secured victory with the help of the coalition, pressure will be much on him to ‘pay back’. Already, some people are beginning to grumble about the sharing formula of political offices.

A source, who spoke with Vanguard, said they are waiting to see the first four appointments of the new governor. The person who is from one of the parties that teamed up to defeat APC noted with concern that some people already have their claws on Engr Makinde and he may find it difficult to free himself from them because they believe that without their cooperation, he would not have become the governor of the state.

The politician who preferred anonymity said a senator who is close to the new governor appears to be dictating too much to the chagrin of others.