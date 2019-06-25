NDDC: Take responsibility, N-Delta group urges Buhari

Following rumours that the current management board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, will soon be dissolved and the attendant fears that some politicians are already jostling to impose their preferred candidates on President Muhammadu Buhari, a Niger Delta youth group under the auspices of Niger Delta Challengers, NDC, has urged President Buhari to take full responsibility for the appointments of persons into the NDDC in the new dispensation.

Expressing shock that those who were responsible for the nomination and appointment of the current board to bury their heads in shame over its failure to tackle the developmental challenges of the region, the group said: “It’s sad that they are again jostling to impose another set of corrupt and poor managers of public interest on President Buhari and the Niger Delta agency.”

Accusing the current Executive Directors of non-attention to official duties and insensitivity to the plight of the people, the group vowed to resist godfatherism and any set of misguided individuals tending to take over the NDDC as a personal fiefdom.

The group, which lamented over the high level of corruption and deliberate slowdown of work at the NDDC due to frequent executive travels, has urged President Buhari to personally and carefully select capable, competent and patriotic Niger Delta indigenes who believe in his anti-corruption war to pilot the NDDC in the years ahead and add value to his government.