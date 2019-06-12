NCC spends N65m on R&D

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has presented the sum of N65 million to 1I universities in Nigeria for research and development.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, made the donation at the official presentation of the award letters to the benefiting institutions in Abuja.

Prof. Danbatta noted that the multi-million naira award was instituted in recognition of the role of the Acadamia in the development of the sector, saying that the research will be focused on boosting the Nigerian telecommunication sector .

He explained that the scholarship awardees under this project, had earlier submitted their detailed and well thought out research proposals to the commission for innovative use of telecommunication aimed at finding lasting solutions to national problems.

He said, “These proposals, which are varied, result in the development of commercially viable prototypes.

“For the 2018 financial year, the commission received 63 research proposals and after stringent evaluations 11 proposals were found to have met the set criteria.

“This is a clear testimony of the objectivity and complexity of evaluation process in ensuring that best quality is achieved and the researches are such that will produce prototypes with the potential of providing solutions to both local and global challenges.

Danbatta said that the commission had set out clear terms and conditions for the grants and it is expected that awardees abide by all terms of the award.

“In addition,we wish to provide a word of caution , that you are not , under any circumstance expected to showcase the work or the prototype to anybody or organisation or at any exhibition.

“Until the commission has received the final prototype and signed off on it and we will always show concern to the quality relevance and efficiency of the product we want to push into the industry.

“l look forward to being here again to receive you as you demonstrate to the commission and selected industry stakeholders the modalities for the use of your prototype that will result from this collaborative effort of the commission.”

In his remarks, Director, NCC Research and Development, Mr Ephraim Nwokonneya, said that the award was the commission determination to facilitate research and innovation in the Telecom industry in Nigeria.

He further explained that the issue of formal letters of award of grants to experts in the academia who had given a clear evidence of their capability to make success of their chosen research themes.

his words, “That are capable of adding value in our industry and other sectors of Nigeria economy.

“Since we started this project some years ago, some of the research experts have succeeded in delivering research result and prototypes that are implementable and viable. The beneficiaries of the 2018 award of research grant in the academia emerged out of a very competitive selection process.

The benefiting universities includes: Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with two awards ; University of Lagos; University of Ibadan; University of Port-Harcourt; Bayero University Kano, University of Jos; University of Nigeria, Nusukka; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Bauchi; Federal University Minna and Federal University Akure. COA