Name those misusing LGs’ funds, PDP governors challege FG

…Pledge to pay N30,000 minimum wage

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Govenors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday night met in Abuja, the nation’s capital and refuted claims in some quarters that governors were misappropriating funds meant for local governments.

The meeting which held at the Bayelsa State Governor’s lodge, Maitama, Abuja was convened by the Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson in his capacity as chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

At the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours, the governors challenged anyone with a shred of evidence to name the governors involved in the said misappropriation, adding they have been doing well for the the various local governments in their respective domains.

In a communique read by Dickson at the end of the meeting, the governors had this to say:

“The Forum deliberated on the issue of alleged diversion of local government funds by state governments and condemned it in very strong terms. We maintain that the PDP states do not indulge in such reprehensible conducts.

“Therefore, we challenge the federal government to name the states involved and the period covered.

“The PDP governors express deep concern over the politicisation of security apparatus by the federal government, and as such support the growing call for the establishment of state police as a response to the worsening security situation across the nation.

“We are very eager to pay the new Minimum Wage to alleviate the plight of workers.

“The forum notes the shocking intolerance and acts of repression against the media by the federal government especially DAAR Communications. which we believe is being targeted for persecution. We call on all men of good conscience to condemn this brazen act in defense of democracy.

“PDP governors commend the judiciary for exhibiting uncommon courage and

professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities despite the difficult circumstances.”

Present at the meeting were Governors Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Others included Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Bello Matawalle (Adamawa).

Meanwhile the trio of the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Bukola Saraki and Hon. Yakubu Dogara as well as Senator Walid Jibrin, chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees also attended the meeting.