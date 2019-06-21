Lagos houseboy from hell: Employed Tuesday, murders pregnant employer, her mum next day

By Evelyn Usman & Victor Arjiromanus

A 22-year-old domestic help, Joseph Ogbu, employed Tuesday, was arrested yesterday for stabbing his 38-year-old pregnant employer, Oreoluwa John, to death and suffocating her 89-year-old mother, Mrs Adejoke John, at their 4, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos, apartment.

Thereafter, Ogbu, who hails from Oju Local Government Area of Benue State, collected the deceased’s phones, electronics and other valuables, and attempted to flee the building in late Oreoluwa’s Toyota Camry car.

Residents alleged that as he was leaving, he attempted to set the house ablaze to make it look like a fire incident.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the incident yesterday, a resident, Mrs Rashidat Ganiyu, said: “As he was driving out of the gate, members of Odua People’s Congress, OPC, accosted him and demanded to find out where he was rushing to.

“He told them in pidgin English ‘na madam send me’. But the curious OPC members insisted on him going upstairs, because his voice was shaky. By the time they followed him upstairs, they found both mother and daughter on the floor, dead.”

Confession

Narrating how he murdered his employer, Ogbu said: “I was employed on Tuesday. But around 9p.m. on Wednesday, Madam (late Oreoluwa) called me and said I should clean the house.

“I told her I would do it the next day, that it was late. But she insisted I must clean it. This resulted in an argument during which I was provoked. I stabbed her with a knife. I did not touch her mother. She died on her own.”

Asked where he was taking late Oreoluwa’s car and valuables to, he said: “I was confused at that point. I did not even know where I was going.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who confirmed the incident, stated that a distress call was received at Surulere Division at about 3a.m. yesterday, on the incident.

He said: “Considering the fact that they were dead, he attempted to escape to where he would not be found. But was apprehended by policemen on patrol at Ogunlana pin down point.

“The vehicle and items stolen were recovered. The crime scene was sealed off and corpses of the two victims were taken to Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.”