Police smash Lagos ‘One-Chance’ syndicate, uncover building with shrines, nab 13 suspects

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has smashed a syndicate that specialised in the notorious “one chance” and ‘419’ operations, in which suspects pose as commercial drivers, passengers or traders to lure unsuspecting commuters into their vehicles and defraud, abduct or extort them under the guise of public transportation and business transactions.

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The command also uncovered a building at No. 85 Pipeline Road, by OPC Junction in the Idimu area of Lagos, where members of the syndicate kept their victims hostage until their families paid for their release.

Arrested were 13 suspects, among them an ex-convict who was released from prison last month, after serving a four-month jail term, and a woman who disguised as a prophetess to extort victims.

Recovered were the gang’s two operational vehicles: a Hiace bus used for commercial purposes with registration number MAP 523 ZYL, and a Toyota car with registration number EPE 209 HY.

Visit to the suspects’ base

During a visit to the suspects’ base by the Commissioner of Police, journalists observed two shrines in the building. While one had a chair, candles, an olive oil and light, the other had several clothes suspected to belong to victims, as well as bloodstains.

CP speaks

Addressing journalists, the CP said the suspects lured victims into their vehicles in the early hours of the morning and late at night, pretending to be commercial drivers or traders.

“They operate like a double-edged sword. If you cooperate with them and give them money under the pretext of business, investment or purchase of goods, they defraud you and allow you to go.

“But if you refuse or become suspicious, they will detain the victim and call their families, claiming the victim has been kidnapped, and demand money before his or her release.”

He revealed that the gang targeted worshipers going for early morning prayers and commuters at bus stops, adding that intelligence reports and complaints from victims led the police to mount surveillance and tactical checkpoints around identified flash points.

“Our operatives intercepted three principal members of the gang, including their leaders, who led us to this operational base. A search of the premises led to the recovery of weapons and other incriminating items.

Further raids resulted in the arrest of 10 more suspects, bringing the total to 13,” he said.

The CP disclosed that the syndicate had been operating for over eight years and used about six vehicles, including a Toyota Sienna and other unmarked buses, to carry out their operations.

“These vehicles are used to pick victims from bus stops and other locations.

“Some victims are drugged or intimidated with weapons such as cutlasses, stones and other dangerous objects to force them into submission,” he said, adding that most incidents of this nature in other parts of the state were perpetrated by the same syndicate.

While assuring Lagos residents that the command was intensifying investigations to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and dismantle similar criminal networks, he clarified: “This is not widespread kidnapping in Lagos. What we have are ‘one-chance’ gangs that take people in transit and hold them, then call their relatives to pay for their release.”

He warned commuters to be vigilant, advising them to avoid suspicious vehicles and always “shine their eyes.” “People should be conscious of their environment. Don’t rush into any vehicle. If you are uncomfortable, decline and wait. You must be your own first line of security,” the CP said.

Suspects speak

‘How we were caught’

One of the main suspects, Tina Williams, who hails from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, disclosed how she was arrested.

She said “I was not working with them steadily. My husband died and I was suffering. I came to meet my brother and he introduced me to the business.

“This man (pointing to one of the suspects) took me to Bode Thomas for the operation. A woman later raised an alarm and called area boys, claiming the man had duped her of millions. That was how we were arrested.”

Vanguard gathered that the woman who raised the alarm was earlier taken hostage, and millions of naira allegedly collected from her family before she was released. By the suspects.

Another suspect, Emmanuel Njoku, 60, from Abia State, disclosed that he had been in what he described as the “business” for eight years.

He said: “Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not. I was arrested at Bode Thomas. We went there to pick passengers going to any part of Lagos.

“When passengers boarded, this woman would claim she was carrying dollars. Anyone who was greedy would engage her in conversation and we would lure them,” he said.

For Ogbona Amos, who hails from Rivers State, he said: “I use the shrine for church work. I stay with my friend, Rotimi (one of the suspects). We bring customers here.

“We are into 419. We have many offices and people come at any time. We have six different vehicles stationed at different locations and we own them. We collect money from victims; sometimes we get N100,000 or more. We only collect money from mugus

A shrine in the house.

There operational danfo

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