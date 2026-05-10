Lagos fatal trip to church: Police hunt for security guard after employer’s mystery murder

THe victim

By Esther Onyegbula

What began as a usual Saturday morning in the serene neighbourhood of Ajah ended in heartbreak and unanswered questions, as the life of 67-year-old Chief Augustine Nwalieze was brutally cut short within the walls of his own home.

For family members, the pain is not just in the loss, but in the haunting simplicity of his final moments, a man preparing for church, stepping out briefly, and never returning.

Described as a devoted family man and a manager with Okeyson Transport, Nwalieze had reportedly dressed up for service that morning, unaware of the tragedy that awaited him downstairs.

A family member, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard in a trembling voice, said the shock has left everyone struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“I have been very heartbroken since yesterday. Something very bad happened to my father-in-law on Saturday,” the source said.

According to the account, the deceased had walked down to the car park area of his residence, a familiar routine where spare parts from his vehicles and a solar panel were kept.

What followed was a growing sense of unease. His vehicles remained untouched. The compound unusually still. Calls to his phone went unanswered.

“Nobody could really tell what happened. They didn’t hear the sound of any car driving off or the gate opening. His three cars were still parked, so they became worried,” the source recounted.

Concern soon turned to suspicion when the security guard, identified as Abdullahi Dairu, allegedly gave conflicting accounts about the victim’s whereabouts.

“He mentioned one of his friends, claiming he went out with him. But when the wife called that same friend, he said he hadn’t seen him that day,” the source added.

By the time family members returned to seek clarity, the security guard had disappeared.

That disappearance would deepen fears and trigger a desperate search around the compound, one that led to a discovery too painful to forget.

“They found his body in one of the flats downstairs… It was a terrible sight,” the source said, struggling to hold back emotion.

The late Nwalieze was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors could only confirm what the family already feared, he was gone.

Inside the house, life had been going on as normal. His wife, daughter, and other occupants were upstairs, unaware that tragedy was unfolding just below them. His other children, already living independently, would soon receive the devastating news from afar.

As the family begins the difficult journey of laying him to rest in his hometown, questions continue to linger, about trust, safety, and the fragile line between routine and tragedy.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Command said it had launched an investigation into the killing.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the case was reported at the Elemoro Division following a distress call.

“The command has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend a fleeing security guard linked to the premises,” she said.

She added that detectives who visited the scene found the victim in a pool of blood and immediately moved him to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The suspect is currently at large, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him,” Adebisi stated.

For now, the motive behind the killing remains unknown.

But for the Nwalieze family, the loss is deeply personal, a painful reminder that sometimes, danger does not come from afar, but from the very spaces meant to offer safety.