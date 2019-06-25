Ex Falcons coach calls for team overhaul

Former coach of the Super Falcons Eucharia Uche has called for an overhaul of the team in favour of a much younger set of players not because the old legs are not good enough but because the younger legs are hungrier to play and are able to give more.

Assessing the Falcons world cup sojourn that came to another disappointing end with a 3-0 defeat to Germany over the weekend’, Uche said the Old players have given their best but it was time to allow for more younger players in the team which is the next way forward after this less than impressive showing.

“Nobody will say the old players are not good, they have done their best, some of them have paid their dues, World Cup is a four year affair and for a lady to feature in 3 World Cups and beyond I think it will be telling on her, so I think it’s time from the next World Cup and even the AWC, the team should have more younger players. All these people have given their best to the national team and it’s time to look for the younger ones.”