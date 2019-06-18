EBSU’ll rank first in South-East – VC

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, EBSU, Professor Chigozie Ogbu, has said the university would soon rank first among other universities in the South-East.

He stated this during the presentation and handover of Food Science and Technology post-graduate hall, renovated by a philanthropist, Dr. Henry C. Uro-Chukwu, an alumnus of the university.

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented at the event by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Happiness Oselebe, urged the staff, students, alumni and everyone who has links with the university to join hands in making EBSU a leading academic institution.

According to him, great people are found in EBSU and a lot of great things are happening within the university that will soon announce its name.

“EBSU is making waves and we are creating niches where other have failed,” he added.