Don’t relent in sowing seed continually

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

SOWING seed is an important thing in the life of believers whether the person is a Christian or Muslim. This is because a person does not reap if he or she fails to sow a seed. Therefore, it is Godly and must for people to sow seed so that they can reap. The Bible says in Galatians 6:7 “…A man reaps what he sows” Let people sow so that they can reap. A person needs to sow in three areas before he or she can be blessed (i) Must sow seeds in the house of God (ii) Must sow seeds in his or her family including extended family (iii) Sow a seed to outsider i.e. outside the family.

Let us examine the sowing of seeds to outsiders. For instance, a person wants to sow seeds in a community and he or she cannot give out money to go round the community but notice lack of water supply. The person can provide water for the community by putting in place a borehole, storage tank and generator to power the borehole. The person has ameliorated the suffering of the people

in the community particularly the poor who have to trek a long distance to fetch water. The people in the community and heavenly kingdom will bless such a person that so generously into the community. The Bible says in Colossians 1:9-10 “…And we pray this in order that you may live a life worthy of the Lord and may please him in every way bearing fruit in every good work…” Similarly, a person that provides bus service for members of the church, to transport members from a certain point to the church every service day without any financial involvement of the church has sown seed. In their prayers, the members would always remember the person. A person can establish a school and enrols the children of the poor free or give the poor children scholarship from primary to university level. A person can sow seed by establishing a trade or business for a widow for her to have and take care of her children. It is preferable, to give to the needy what will

sustain them for life than kill cow, prepare food for people to eat. This is because their prayer for the provider of the food ends after they finish eating the food. But their prayers for you continue when livelihood is provided for them. Therefore, let your seed sowing be continual without stopping as long as you live. Some rich men establish factories, business for people to earn a living not necessarily for their own benefit. Another seed sowing is to your family. This is very important. What were you called or created to do for your family? Some people are running away from their family. They refuse to travel home to see their family because of the belief that they will bewitch them. These people need to put in place something that will be beneficial to his or her family and the extended family but they refuse to visit the family. When they do sow seed by touching the lives of the family and make them know that you are for them. Then they will be

praying for you and will not want anything to hurt you because you are touching their lives. Brethren, it is not advisable to believe that your family will bewitch you. Try to do your best for them by touching their life within your available resources. So if you are requesting for blessing, ensure you sow seed into your family and do what is right to your family, (father, mother, siblings, uncles, aunties, nieces and nephew etc.). Do not run away from your family, it is very dangerous. Know that the witches and wizards can get to their victim anywhere in the world. It is better not to stay away from your people but do your responsibility to your family so that you can be free. If you fail to do it, then you may find it difficult to get a solution to your problems. It will be difficult for any members of your family that you have generously touched his or her life to bewitch you. The people in your father’s family and mother’s family that

you positively touched their life will always wish you well in life. Imagine Jesus Christ mentioned that He did not come into this world because of the people but for the lost sheep of the Israelite (Mathew 15:24). It was Apostle Paul that changed it that Jesus came for the whole world. Ensure that your responsibility towards your family is carried out. Sowing seed into the house of God is the ultimate.

Some people believe that because they do not have they cannot sow seed into the house of God. Inasmuch as eat, buy things for yourself be you widow, widower, rich and wealthy people, try to sow seed in the house of God. Some people have bountifully but sow little, such person will reap little and if you have little and sow a seed you will reap bountifully. Imagine a widow who had little (two shekel) among the rich people she gave the only two shekel she had and Jesus recognized her more than the rich people (Luke 21:1-4). I implore people to imbibe

the spirit of sowing seed in the house of God, your family and other people so that the blessing of God would come upon you. Finally, the Bible says in 2 Corinthians 9:6-9 “ Remember this, whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion for God loves a cheer giver…”

