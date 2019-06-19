Don’t jeopardise Nigeria’s existence, concerned citizens write former presidents

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan have been cautioned against jeopardizing the country’s existence in a bid to propagate their selfish agenda.

Some concerned Nigerians gave this counsel in a letter signed by Rev Musa Fomson and Prince Raymond Enero, Convener and Secretary respectively and addressed to the former leaders.

According to the group, the comments of the pair has reached the head and can no longer be condoned.

Your Excellencies, please permit us to extend our heartfelt and warm greetings to you. And may we also congratulate both of you on the June 12, 2019, Democracy Day celebration. We believe President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR took the appropriate steps by redefining and normalizing Nigeria’s most suitable date for the commemoration of our Democracy Day.

We all celebrated in grand style, as we fondly remembered our struggles for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria with the Late Chief MKO Abiola as the national and international symbol of this historic date.

And we pray God Almighty to bless and protect every Nigerian leader who has either benefitted from democracy or have had the opportunity to lead us under a democratic government.

We especially salute you, our former leaders for the rare privilege to lead Nigeria, a nation of over 200 million people. Leadership is a great burden and whether you discharged your responsibilities to the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) responsibly as the exigencies of the time demanded or neglected it, we cannot say more than to thank each one of you for the service to fatherland.

However, we have certain observations to make publicly your thoughts on national issues in a manner that is unbecoming of former Nigerian leaders.

We have observed that you often plant landmines directly or indirectly on the path of the incumbent Presidency through inciting and derogatory public comments. It is becoming unbearable for the rest of us to bear and we thought it wise to let you know.

You had the golden opportunity to lead Nigeria, and in Chief Obasanjo’s case even twice. So, we cannot discern why you should decide to overtly or clandestinely to ensure that President Buhari is not allowed to also use his wisdom in the leadership of this great country and be held accountable for his actions or inactions?

