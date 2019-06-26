Breaking: James Bond actor, Bryan Marshall is dead

Bryan Marshall, best known for his role in James Bond, is dead.

He died at the age of 81.

The British actor was famous for playing Commander Talbot in the 007 movie, The Spy Who Loved Me, as well as Australian daytime soap Neighbours.

Confirming the sad news, Marshall’s agent Esta Charkham from ECA tweeted on Wednesday: ‘So sad that my dear old chum Bryan Marshall has gone on ahead.

A wonderful actor – he was so good you never noticed how good he was. ‘He was a valued chum. His credits are a catalogue of classic British and Australian TV. ‘Fare Forward Dearest Bryan.’