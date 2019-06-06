Benue govt, Tsav in verbal exchange over IDPs

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue State government and former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav have been embroiled in verbal exchange over the plight of victims of herdsmen crisis in the state taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in parts of the state.

While Alhaji Tsav accused the state government of not doing enough for the victims, the state government, on the other hand, claimed the former police boss is politicizing the plight of the IDPs to curry favour and lobby for appointment in Abuja.

Tsav in a recent outburst alleged that “instead of taking steps to get these unfortunate victims of herdsmen aggression out of this unnecessary hardship and suffering, the Government of Benue state is politicizing the whole matter.

“I have been to the IDP camp in Daudu severally, and I am saddened with what I saw. The camp is made up of several Fulani-like huts which can easily submerge if there is slight torrential rain in the area. This situation is capable of nurturing and spreading life-threatening epidemic in the camp. Children are denied schools and there is no medical care for the IDPs. The situation is horrifying.”

But reacting on behalf of the state government, former Media Adviser to the State Governor, Tahav Agerzua said, “our attention has been drawn to media reports in which a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, criticized Governor Samuel Ortom for what he described as politicizing the issue of the IDPs in the state. If Alhaji Tsav had a genuine concern on state matters there are better channels of communication with the Governor other than in the media and playing politics with the issue. This is not surprising as it has become apparent that his criticism is founded on partisanship and nothing else. Yet as a member of the ruling or governing party which controls the security agencies, it is the responsibility of his party and the federal government it controls to provide security for the lives and property of Nigerians and to cater for their general welfare.

“That the APC has failed to live up to its responsibilities the consequence of which is the sacking of thousands of people from their ancestral homes who have resorted to IDP camps is already an indictment on that party and its members.

“Tsav should not have been the one to raise the issue of those displaced. More so that as a privileged Nigerian he has not shown his own contributions towards alleviating the plight of those affected. The Benue State Government has also taken Alhaji Tsav to court for falsehood and the matter is still pending. From the foregoing, the retired police commissioner cannot be disposed to making fair comments on Governor Ortom and his administration.”

