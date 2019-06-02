Be cheerful despite challenges

Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations! You made it to the first Sunday in June. By the grace of God, we shall not only see the end of June, we’ll be alive to usher in 2020.

It’s also a time for critical self – assessment. What have you been able to achieve in the first five months, what are you still struggling to achieve within the remaining seven months?

Whatever it is, always let you spirit remind you of the word of God as recorded in Mark 9 vs. 23 “ Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth”.

Many of us unwittingly allow challenges of life to transform us. In other words, you transform yourself into who you are not because of challenges. For instance, an otherwise cheerful lady, neatly dressed, suddenly becomes unfriendly because she has remained unmarried or because she has been waiting on the Lord for children for sometime.

A young man who is unemployed suddenly keeps away from friends because he sees himself as ‘unfit’ in a social gathering even of Christians. This is a wrong attitude that could move the expected miracle further.

How? Anyone who adopts this type of attitude is likely to do the same with his or her relationship with God. Should anyone who alienates himself from the Almighty God expect a miracle?

Why should a Christian be cheerful? The first reason is that as a Christian your Saviour is alive and has overcome all challenges. Therefore, it is simply a matter of time for you to sing victory songs over that challenge.

Our authority in the Holy Bible is found in John 16 vs. 29 -33 but for this article our emphasis is verse 33. Our Lord Jesus said during a conversation with his disciples, “ These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world, ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world”.

These are the words of the Messiah. So, why should you be down cast?

Jesus gives Peace in a manner that no one can give. When you enjoy the peace of the Lord, your heart will not be troubled.

Are you in indebted and you seem to have no idea of how to pay? Be of good cheer, our God is unlimited in riches and he can make a way for you in a manner that will be amazing to you.

Often times, another problem that we human beings have is impatience. We assume, we can hurry God up to do something for us. Most of the time, when we think, nothing is happening, the Lord is indeed preparing us for a miracle.

Either for one waiting on the Lord for children or marriage partner or even for a job, when you devout to prayer and worship of the Lord, you are indeed empowering yourself spiritually. Sometimes, when the miracle is received, enemies still want to strike but the prayers arrows you have sent earlier, will form a defense for you.

James 1vs. 2-4 tells us “ My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing”.

In other words, with faith and patience, you will soon be counted as one who lacks nothing. The Lord will surely meet the desires of your heart in Jesus name.

I will return to the focus of Joyful homes, which is to lift up the faith of women trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

As a result of this challenge, many women have unwittingly alienated their spouses. They have unwittingly created a wide gap in the marriage relationship and this is because women tend to think that it is only they that feel the social pressure of barrenness. The truth is men feel it too.

So, it is the duty of the woman to ensure that there is no distance between her and her spouse. Even if the man is not born- again and you suspect, he is not faithful. Let the woman remain focused in prayer.

You may never know what pressure his relations put on him especially mothers in law. So, it is your duty to draw him as close to you as possible. Men are like babies if you don’t make deliberate efforts to draw him to you, someone else will draw him. Keep his heart and focus less on the ring. The closer a couple is, the easier, it is for them to overcome any challenge.

I share with you a story of a male banker. He and his wife had been married for over 15 years without children but he and his wife consistently prayed. Though the wife prayed more.

One day, a relation visited and the wife, led by the Holy Spirit told him that she didn’t want that person to sleep over. The man protested vehemently and asked his wife “ Is he the one who said you should not have children?” The woman kept her cool but spent the night praying.

God eventually answered her prayers and she gave birth to a son. Their story changed but the man said he couldn’t tell his colleagues at work, because he never told them, he had no child.

Once they had their son, the relation whose visit almost caused a friction between of them, stopped visiting their home. They later found out that he was angry because the heir was bor

Brethren, this is a true life story. Thank God for the grace of God. His words are ever true.

Woman, exhibit your confidence in the Lord. No matter what you are going through, with God on your side, no one will displace you.

God has a promise for you in Ezekiel 21 vs. 27 “ I will overturn, overturn, overturn, it: and it shall be no more, until he come whose right it is; and I will give it him”.

In other words, no matter what your detractors do, God will ensure that they do not succeed. Your child is the rightful owner in your home and no one will take his or her place.

Even if your husband seems hostile to every idea of yours, just keep your cool and talk to Jesus in prayer and worship and you will see the manifestation of his power.

The day of your testimony is nearer than you think.

God will surely change your story.

Be cheerful. Trust God.

