AXA Mansard Health commits to financial inclusion

AXA Mansard Health Limited has said that it is committed to driving financial inclusion in all sectors including health care through technology.

Accordingly, the company said it is constantly aggregating the need to improve the quality of healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.

The company stated this at a breakfast event of Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, in Lagos. The event which was themed, “The double edge sword- Technology advancement and data risks” had in attendance as a Guest Speaker, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr Tope Adeniyi.

Speaking at the event, Adeniyi said, “Technology is an enablement that helps a company develop rapidly though always with its own inherent risk as it is to everything in life. Technology being an enabling tool also exposes its users to the risk of cybercrimes, thus, making customer data protection one that requires utmost attention in an organisation. Seeing that information drives all businesses in the 21st century, the customer’s information is almost as critical as the customer herself.

“The goal of our company is to ensure healthcare inclusion; that we bring healthcare to Nigerians and we will leverage on technology to provide affordable and accessible healthcare solutions.”

The Director-General, Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce, Mrs Bunmi Afolabi, said AXA Mansard CEO was invited as a Guest speaker and one of the panel discussants at the event to speak on its perspectives as a user of technology.

She said, “Technology has come to stay, there is no avoiding it. However, we know that there are risks that come with the use of technology. So we felt that as a chamber, it is important that we sensitise our members and those who come, so that as they are scaling up their technology, they are also aware that they have to mitigate against the risks.”