AMORC flays FG over poor power generation

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE Western Zone of Rosicrucian Order, AMORC (Ancient Mystical Order Rosae Crucis), has said it was shameful for government officials to gloat about producing 6,000 megawatts of power for the whole country when a town like Johannesburg in South Africa, produces 4,000 megawatts for its people.

This was disclosed by the Grand Councillor of the Order, Mr. Samuel Akinfe while presenting a keynote address during the 2019 Western Zonal Conclave, entitled: ‘Spirituality for Social Justice,’ held at the Alcuin Temple, Adeyemo Layout, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State, at the weekend.

Describing the current power generation as unacceptable, he said it was myopic for our leaders to be boasting about the power generation that cannot meet the demands of their people.

He said, “The present habit of some government officials, gloating about producing 6,000 megawatts of power, whereas Johannesburg alone, in South Africa, produces 4,000 megawatts is myopic or deceptive, and not acceptable.”

This came just as the Order warned the government to tackle the prevailing social injustice so that it does not degenerate into an unmanageable proportion.

According to the order, which claims it has been in existence for the past 3,372 years, the only antidote to check the injustice is to stop tacit support for criminals but to make them face the wrath of the law.

Akinfe said, “The Federal Government should fix the lingering problem in the power sector so as to generate sufficient energy for the industries in Nigeria which operate below capacity. Small and medium scale industries can also have power to function.