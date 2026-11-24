Ochereome Nnanna

This article is not about football per se. It is about Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, Abia State. Before the coming of our phenomenal and algorithmic Governor, Dr Alex C. Otti, to the saddle, Enyimba FC was about the only thing that made us Abians proud of our state. We were like the eagle chained by bad governance for so long that we forgot to fly. Enyimba is the most prestigious and dominant force in Nigerian football.

Three football clubs have historically personified the irrepressible, resilient, successful and enterprising spirit for which the Igbo nation is famous all over the world. The Enugu Rangers International served notice that though we lost the Biafra War, we were not a defeated people. However, though the Rangers dominated Nigerian football and the Green Eagles in the 1970s, their Ibadan rivals, IICC Shooting Stars, beat them to the first achievement of winning the African Winners Cup in 1976. The following year, Rangers achieved the same feat, but IICC fans retain the bragging rights of being there first.

Later on, the Spartans FC of Owerri, which was formed around the same time as Enyimba in 1976, became Iwuanyanwu Nationale and dominated the so-called “professional” era. The Owerri club was renamed Heartland FC, a name it wore until it was relegated for the fourth time to the Nigeria National League (NNL) on 25th May 2025 under the hand of Governor Hope Uzodimma. Its first relegation took place in 2016. Imo has seemingly ceased to be a notable footballing state despite an abundance of talents.

Enyimba FC of Aba is the real “agba baller” of Nigerian football. It is to Nigeria what Real Madrid is to Spain. It also compares only to Liverpool FC in England in terms of comprehensive domestic dominance and continental conquests. Enyimba remains the only Nigerian club to win the CAF Champions League – back-to-back in 2003 and 2004 – with two African Super Cups. This is apart from dominating in the local league and sharing top prizes in the FA Cup series. If there is any one lasting legacy for which Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will be forever remembered, it is the Enyimba CAF Champions League achievements, which happened under his watch as Governor of Abia State.

If you check how our mighty Enyimba FC is doing in the 14th week of the current NPFL season, you will be shocked to see it slumbering in the 18th position – topping the relegation zone! That was how Heartland started before it became a regular customer in the second-class NNL. God forbid that Enyimba will suffer this fate. It will be so abominable, a taboo! Experience has shown that once a mighty club tastes relegation, it always goes back for more. Enyimba must NEVER be relegated! It must return to its pride of place – at the top currently occupied by its elder brother, Rangers.

In truth, Enyimba has been suffering since 2015 when Dr Okezie Ikpeazu took over as governor. When Otti assumed office, one of the steps he took to revive the fortunes of the club was the appointment of Nigeria’s international star and most decorated hero, Nwankwo Kanu, as Chairman in July 2023. The reasoning behind this was impeccable. Kanu, with his wealth of professional experience, influence and network, should bring back the days of glory. In football circles, there is always this argument that former top players are the natural choices to inherit football coaching and management because they know where the shoe pinches.

The stupendous successes recorded by superstar Zinedine Zidane at his former club, Real Madrid, made this case for ex-players. During his 2016–2018 and 2019–2021 tenures as Madrid manager, Zidane won eleven major trophies, including the historic three consecutive Champions League victories. By contrast, Enyimba FC did not win anything under Kanu’s reign. It only managed to place 3rd in 2023/2024, sixth in 2024/2025 and 18th in the current season before the board was dissolved recently. Another former Eagles star, Finidi George, managed to win an NPFL trophy as Enyimba coach but could not subsequently maintain a strong standing in the league, hence the change.

So, being a former intercontinental star and national hero alone isn’t automatic credentials to be a successful coach or manager. Orji Kalu is widely acclaimed to have personally provided the leadership for Enyimba’s success, though he was never a footballer. He loved the game, followed it and learned all the tricks around it. Kalu attended Enyimba training sessions and engaged in football politics. He understood the off-the-pitch intrigues that often resonate in on-pitch victories. He also had in Victor Agwu Anyansi a club Chairman in the same mould, though Anyansi, like me, never played football except as a hobby. OUK would have been more useful to Nigeria as a football administrator, not a lawmaker.

The lesson here is that a person does not have to be an ex-player to be a good club chairman whose job is political and managerial. It requires a person who understands the game, player psychology, referee intrigues and the gamut of politics around football. It also requires a person with a rugged character and a “killer instinct”, who will not back down from anything required for victory. Nwankwo Kanu is a jolly good fellow, a gentleman who would probably refuse to break a head. Governor Otti did well to intervene. Thank God, the season is still young. Enyimba still stands an excellent chance to bounce back up if the right hands are found to steer the Board and Bench.

I hope Governor Otti brings his usual savvy in team selection for effective governance to bear in the search for Kanu’s successor. The person must “know” football, its political intrigues, inner games and the ability to motivate action. Enyimba FC is more than a football club.

It is the spirit of our people.