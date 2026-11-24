As Nigerians prepare for next year’s general elections, they must move beyond the unhealthy politics of ethnicity and religion in the campaigns and choice of leaders. While diversity and equitable representation deserve recognition, they must not take precedence over competence, accountability and proven track records of service delivery. Nigeria cannot build a united democracy on religious intolerance, ethnic suspicion and political exclusion.

The country’s numerous ethnic nationalities, languages, cultures and religious traditions should be sources of strength. Sadly, politicians and influential interest groups increasingly manipulate these identities to deepen divisions, promote intolerance and weaken national unity. The emerging political atmosphere is reminiscent of the 2023 general elections, when ethnic and religious considerations dominated campaigns and public discourse.

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM), in its final report, expressed concern over divisive language and the mobilisation of ethnic and religious sentiments during the elections. It is particularly disturbing that candidates are increasingly judged not by their competence, records and policy proposals but by their faith, language or geographical origin. Political differences or disagreements are sinisterly framed as grievances against entire ethnic or religious communities. Such tendencies undermine democratic competition and threaten peaceful coexistence.

The Constitution (1999, as amended) provides clear safeguards against this divisive politics. Section 10 prohibits the adoption of any religion as a state religion, while Section 15 promotes national integration and prohibits discrimination based on place of origin, religion, ethnic or linguistic association. Section 42 further guarantees protection against discrimination on these grounds. These provisions must translate into political practice. No Nigerian should be denied the opportunity to aspire to public office because of religious belief or ethnic origin.

Equally, political appointments and access to public opportunities must be guided by fairness, merit and competence rather than narrow identity considerations. Religious leaders must also recognise their responsibility to promote peace, tolerance and mutual respect. Pulpits and religious platforms should never become instruments for spreading political hatred or hostility against people of other faiths.

Traditional rulers, community leaders and ethnic associations must similarly resist manipulation by partisan interests. Cultural pride should never become an excuse for intolerance. Politicians who exploit religious and ethnic sentiments for electoral advantage must understand that the divisions they create often outlive their political ambitions. The consequences can undermine national cohesion long after elections have ended.

As the general elections approach, political parties and candidates must be challenged to focus on issues that affect all Nigerians, such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, education, healthcare and economic recovery. These are the issues that should define electoral choices, not religious or ethnic affiliations.

Nigeria’s diversity should enrich its democracy, not undermine it. The Nigerian state belongs to all citizens, and its leadership must remain open to every qualified Nigerian. The time has come to put competence above identity, citizenship above religious affiliation and national interest above ethnic loyalty. That is the path to a united, inclusive and sustainable democracy.