With more cases of political violence across the country, our politicians are not about to tread the path of peace. They say one thing in the morning and do another in the night. What they say before the cameras is not what you hear from their mouths when the cameras are turned off. The cameras are becoming more of an energiser than a discourager of violence. Not a few of them have been caught inciting violence before the cameras. What happened in Ughelli North yesterday is sad.

In this game, nobody is left out, from the most educated technocrat and intellectual to the career scoundrels and thugs that kill and maim for a living. Some Nigerians have been losing their humanity as a demonstration of faith in the power mongers they support in the name of politics.

It is no longer sufficient to call for peace. What is needed is to impose heavy sanctions on perpetrators of violence and their promoters. The ruling APC-led government must understand that the greater responsibility lies with it to ensure that the next election and the period thereafter are violence-free. The opposition has less to lose under this climate of fear. It is good that President Bola Tinubu is suing for peace, both in his party and in the country as a whole. But that is not sufficient. He has to go beyond the rhetoric of politicking to actual action, making an example of people, including members of his own party, who are seen as or known to be promoting violence.

It is bad enough that his own comment that all is fair in politics has been turned into a cudgel that is not only being used to beat him. It is the justification some have for promoting violence. Even if what he said is not a direct endorsement of violence, he left room for the narrow interpretation that has been given to it. He should have made a full-throated condemnation of some members of his own party who have been found to be violence-prone. Just as he would not give his opponents a quarter, he cannot expect them to give him one. Last week, he encouraged his supporters to drown his opponents with votes. How does he expect them to respond? They would drown him in and with whatever is at their disposal. He must now draw a firm line between rhetoric and action; between making remarks he might well mean to be light-hearted and saying something open-ended that his opponents can seize upon for their own sinister purposes. He should not be seen to be encouraging Machiavellian schemes in the pursuit of power.

Contrary to the claims of his opponents, who made a meal of his initial campaign itinerary that limited his visits to twelve states, Nigerians can see that he has been doing the work. Not just him but also members of his immediate family have been on the road. All of this while his opponents are the ones whose campaigns have been limited to the few states and places they could manage. Rather than see the President’s decision to restrict his campaign to less than half of the states in the country as their own opportunity to expand the latitude of their message to Nigerians, they draped themselves in sackcloth and ashes, crying themselves blind that the President was too weak to campaign. A few weeks on, the President has changed his itinerary and increased the number of states he will cover before January 16, 2027. He is clearly making good progress.

This would all count for nothing if the ruling APC or the government of President Bola Tinubu allows things to slide out of its control and the country plunges into violence. Nobody would be exonerated. There is hardly any political party, major or minor, that can be given a clean bill as far as its involvement in the violence of this season is concerned. Certainly not any of the leading parties. Which brings me to the ADC and the NDC and other parties that some people tend to see as innocent victims of the intolerant politics of the APC. Nothing could be further from the truth. They are as much perpetrators of violence against others, including the APC and weaker elements within their own parties, as they are victims of violence from the APC and other parties. Their hands, too, are covered in blood. The presidential candidate of the ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has been doing all within his power, for instance, to fish in troubled waters. For very good reasons, he sees Bola Tinubu as the only obstacle to his lifelong dream of becoming a tenant in Aso Villa.

While Peter Obi and his supporters can deceive themselves as they like, Atiku Abubakar knows where his problem lies, and it is right now in Abuja and specifically in Aso Villa. Not Onitsha, Agulu or anywhere else Obi calls home. It is why he has been throwing all the barbs in his arsenal at Tinubu, from name-calling to tantrums, insults to rage-baiting and the commissioning of lobbyists and investigators to dig up all the dirt they can on him. In all of this, Peter Obi only comes into the conversation when Atiku is looking to persuade him to drop his ambition for 2027. His attacks on Tinubu have not had the desired effect. They are not hurting the man who has been teaching the Waziri advanced lessons in politics and strategy. Atiku’s last refuge is now the bare-faced promotion of ethnicity, regional and religious separatism.

It is clear that Atiku is a wounded politician whose desperation to be president knows no limit. His situation has grown more desperate and testier since Justice Peter Lifu booted out his side of the faction involved in the ADC’s leadership crisis. Since then, he has only come short of calling for civil disorder. Which is what appears to be the strategy of Peter Obi and his followers. Their behaviour, as that of Atiku and his followers, suggests an acceptance of defeat and the idea that the only way to stop a Tinubu victory next year is to plunge the country into civil disorder. It is why Peter Obi would be encouraging his supporters to sing the old national anthem at the official campaign of a supposed national party that promotes someone who hopes to lead Nigeria.