Amaechi raises the alarm over alleged plot to smear him

By Anthony Ogbonna

The immediate past minister of transportation and former Governor of Rivers state, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has raised the alarm over what he described as a heavily-funded campaign of calumny to smear his image.

Amaechi, in a statement by his media office, on Thursday, said part of the smear campaign of calumny which he has uncovered aims at dragging him and some members of his immediate family into the internal affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

According to the statement, “Amaechi is not involved in anyway, in the management and operations of the NDDC.”

Amaechi warned media outfits in the country, both traditional and social media, to be wary of such plots as he said the campaign intends being run on both traditional and social media.

According to the statement, “We have uncovered a well-oiled plot to orchestrate a heavily funded smear campaign of calumny and lies against Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past minister of Transportation, immediate past governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of the President Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign.

“As we write this, we are aware that attempts are been made to peddle all sorts of fictitious, misleading and outright, concocted stories, distorted and manipulated documents that would smudge the image and cast aspersions on the character, integrity and high morals of Amaechi, an astute and accomplished public servant.

“”The deceitful plot and plan of the planners and executors of this ominously funded campaign is to tarnish the towering status; and do as much damage as possible to the character and reputation of Amaechi in the hearts, minds and eyes of members of the public, using both traditional and online (social) media.

“One aspect of the reprehensible conspiracy is to unscrupulously drag the name of Amaechi and a member of his immediate family into the internal affairs and operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in a manner and way that is designed and intended to bring disrepute and opprobrium to his character and reputation. Besides this, there are other aspects and dimensions to the plot to rubbish Amaechi’s image.

“In respect to the NDDC, the defamation campaigners intend to create, make and push to the public space all sorts of speculative and baseless allegations against Amaechi; from the ridiculous, to the puerile and completely bizarre stories backed with distorted, phony and fake documents. For clarity, we state emphatically, that Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is not involved in anyway, in the management and operations of the NDDC.

“We wish to alert members of the public of the hawking presence and devious plots of these ‘operation destroy’ Amaechi campaigners.

“Specifically, we want to notify and appeal to both traditional media and online (social) media practitioners to be wary of the insidious shenanigans of these purveyors and hawkers of fake news that is solely intended to deceive the public and destroy the sterling record of many years of meritorious public service by Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”