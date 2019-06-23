Breaking News
Translate

AFCON 2019: Rohr bemoans Eagles slim win, says Burundi “suffered us”

On 4:42 amIn News, Sportsby Comments

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said after the team’s hard-earned win over Burundi in their opening game yesterday that his wards suffered, but the 1-0 win was a relief.

Nigeria’s forward Odion Ighalo (L) celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Nigeria and Burundi at Alexandria Stadium on June 22, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Nigeria pressed Burundi all day for the three points even as the East African nation provide a reasonable amount of scare for the title-seeking  Super Eagles until Odion Ighalo came from the bench to calm Nigerian nerves.

[READ ALSO] Nigeria goalkeepers look up to Ter Stegen — Rohr

“The first was not coming and we suffered. The other team did not give us space, until Ighalo got the winning goal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Burundi made us suffer, says Gernot Rohr

A post shared by Vanguard News (@vanguardnews) on


“I’m happy that we won the match and we are looking forward to games against Madagascar.

“Of course we are aiming to go higher and higher,” Rohr.

He disclosed that his team has been ravaged by illness to some of the players. However, he added that the team spirit was high and the boys are ready to make the difference.

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.