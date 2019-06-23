AFCON 2019: Rohr bemoans Eagles slim win, says Burundi “suffered us”

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said after the team’s hard-earned win over Burundi in their opening game yesterday that his wards suffered, but the 1-0 win was a relief.
Nigeria pressed Burundi all day for the three points even as the East African nation provide a reasonable amount of scare for the title-seeking Super Eagles until Odion Ighalo came from the bench to calm Nigerian nerves.
“The first was not coming and we suffered. The other team did not give us space, until Ighalo got the winning goal.
“I’m happy that we won the match and we are looking forward to games against Madagascar.
“Of course we are aiming to go higher and higher,” Rohr.
He disclosed that his team has been ravaged by illness to some of the players. However, he added that the team spirit was high and the boys are ready to make the difference.