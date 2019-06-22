2023 presidency : Is Tinubu not qualified to contest? – Ogunlewe

A former Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), big wig and former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has said that if the All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu wants to contest for the presidency in 2023 he should this come as he asked ‘Is Tinubu not qualified to contest?’

Ogunlewe speaking to the Sun said : ‘I have been reading and watching a lot of comments about it. I believe 2023 should be thrown open. Nobody should be shut out.

There is nothing wrong about Southwest showing interest. We are talking about democracy. To shut out some people or group is undemocratic. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest.

What is the noise about Tinubu all about? Is Tinubu not qualified to contest? I will support Tinubu if he wants to contest. Tinubu has paid his dues. If Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest, and let Nigerians decide his fate.

Tinubu is a dogged fighter. He has triumphed over many challenges. He has seen it all. He can do it if given the chance.

Nothing in life is static. Tinubu is from the Southwest, and anything for the progress of Southwest, I’m for it. If the 2023 project is for Southwest interests, then I’m now on the same page with Tinubu, and I have no apology for it.

On Abiola and June 12

A good example is what Buhari has done about June 12. How he had declared June 12 Democracy Day, and how he has immortalized the late M.K.O Abiola and other martyrs of June 12 struggle by declaring June 12 Democracy Day and also a public holiday.

God has a way of doing His things. Who would ever imagine that it is Buhari that will honour the late M.K.O Abiola with the GCFR, the highest honour in Nigeria? Buhari through his action has shown that Abiola’s death is not in vain. Not only that of Abiola but also that of other martyrs that lost their lives during the June 12 struggle.

What I want Buhari to add is to ensure that Abiola is recognized as a former President or President-elect of Nigeria and I believe that he will still do it. From what Buhari has been doing so far, it shows that he is ready to take Nigeria to the Next Level.

It is also gladdening that Buhari has expressed support for a return to true practice of federalism in the country. I believe that a return to true practice of federalism will bring about restructuring, and restructuring will help to resolve some of the problems presently confronting Nigeria.

We should have constitutional review to ensure that local governments carry out specific functions assigned to them. It is very unfortunate that today state governments have usurped many functions of the local governments.

Buhari, during his second term should also focus on power. I believe that power transmission and distribution should be decentralized. The health and education sectors also deserve more attention.

Local governments should be saddled with Primary Health Care, PHC at the grassroots level, while the General Hospitals should be the focus of the state governments, and the federal government should be tasked with the provision of adequate facilities, equipment, drugs and other requirements at the Teaching Hospitals.