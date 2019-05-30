Tonto Dikeh reacts to pregnancy rumour

By Rotimi Agbana

The internet was awash with reactions and jokes at the weekend after Vanguard Potpourri reported that controversial Nollywood actress; Tonto Dikeh might be expecting a child for her secret lover.

According to the report, an inside source who had whispered with a plea of anonymity to Potpourri in a chat claimed that news of the actress’ pregnancy wasn’t just a rumour but a certainty because everyone close to her can testify that she is happy with her new lover.

However, while sarcastically congratulating herself, Tonto, who is usually quick to react to news about her, has mockingly laughed off the claim, stating that her fans should inform her when the said baby is finally born.

Recall that the actress had in January 2019, also debunked rumours that she was pregnant when pictures that sparked off the rumour surfaced on social media. According to her, she wasn’t pregnant but simply overfed.

“Dear bloggers, before I posted a picture of me rubbing my stomach, I posted a fat burger I was about to eat. So, no, I’m not pregnant, I’m simply overfed. I invented the wed and born in secrecy guys, so how am I going to flaunt my pregnancy, so the demons on standby can eat it? No! By the way, I’m celibate” she lashed out.

‘Even if I was pregnant as a single mum, so what? And to think that it’s women who make a mockery of single motherhood the most. Well, ladies, in 2019, when mocking a single mother, make sure your womb is working; make sure there is even a womb because when you start looking for children when you get married, we will also laugh”, she had said.