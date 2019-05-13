Sultan, others should resist Ganduje — Umar Ardo

KANO—Historian and former lecturer, Dr. Umar Ardo, has called on the Sultan and Muslims to resist last week creation of four new caliphates by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

He said the move would destroy the caliphate and accused the royal house of aiding and abetting the governor.

In an interview weekend, Ardo said: “The Sultan, all members of the caliphate, the Muslim ummah and the Fulbe people should not only condemn it but should stand against it.

“The Emirates have already been created from the time of Shehu Uthman Dan Fodio. And if you now start balkanizing them, you are just reducing the prestige and effectiveness of the emirate system. It is the caliphate establishment that is the loser.”

He said the governor was exploiting divisions in the royal house between Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, and his cousins to undermine the emirate and its heritage.

Ardo said: “Some of the members of the caliphate establishment are themselves, instigators of the problem, because they are not in good terms with their cousins who are on the throne.

“They are forgetting that they are destroying the system of which they hope to one day benefit from. They are in fact benefitting from it because you do not have to be an emir to benefit from the emirate establishment.”

He said though this was not the first time the caliphate would come under attack, silence would embolden the “bulkanisers.”

In the interview published by The Interview,Ardo said Sanusi had done nothing wrong but was only been victimised for his outspokenness.