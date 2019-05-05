Ramadan: Ekweremadu urges prayers for peace and security agencies

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged Nigerians to stand united in prayers in the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, the nation’s challenges, though many, were surmountable if prayers and the right attitudes were applied.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu who made the call in his goodwill message to the Muslim Umah at the start of Ramadan Fast, said: “At Ramadan, let the nation unite in prayer, for the spirit of unity, love, forgiveness, justice, and peaceful co-existence to prevail in the nation, for with these, we can easily surmount other challenges.

“Importantly, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to also offer special prayers for members of our armed forces and security agencies, who are grappling with enormous security challenges at the moment”.

He wished the Muslim faithful a spiritually rewarding month of Ramadan.