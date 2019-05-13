Minimum Wage: SPN blasts Oyo governor-elect over comment

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

LAGOS—THE Socialist Party of Nigeria, SPN, in Oyo State has described the recent comments by the Oyo State Governor-Elect, Seyi Makinde on the implementation of the N30, 000 new minimum wage as ambiguous and contradictory, saying it smacks of insincerity.

SPN in a statement by its State Secretary, Ayodeji Adigun contended that the comments suggested that the governor-elect, once sworn in on the May 29, 2019, would attempt to doctor and manipulate the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30, 000.

The statement reads: “As a matter of fact, the comment is an indication that it may take a concerted struggle of workers in the state before a Seyi Makinde/PDP-led government could be compelled to implement the new minimum wage. The governor-elect claims that the state lacks the resources to support the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage is not true and highly unfounded.

“As a matter of fact, such an old claim has not only be faulted but also be refuted and exposed by the singular fact that the outgoing APC-led government in the state has expressed its readiness and wiliness to commence discussion with the labour leaders over the implementation of the new minimum wage and to ensure that the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage is effected in the salary for the month of April and May in the state. That Engr Seyi has been reported to have made different comments in the recent times concerning the new minimum wage recently signed into law by the President Buhari- led federal government after a repeated struggle of the Nigeria workers.”