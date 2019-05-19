Man allegedly breaks neighbour’s jaw with stone

Lagos – A 55-year-old commercial bus driver, Joseph Adekunle, on Friday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stoning his neighbour, breaking his jaw in the assault.

Adekunle, a resident of Shomolu area of Lagos, was charged with assault occasioning harm.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 10.00 p.m. on Jan. 26, at No. 17, Eyiowuawi St., Shomolu, Lagos.

She said the defendant and the complainant, Mr Sunday Adiele, along with other tenants in the building, were having their monthly meeting over high electricity bill when Adiele accused the defendant of consuming too much electricity in his flat.

“My lord, an argument ensued when the defendant picked up a stone from the floor and hit Adiele on his jaw.

“It caused a serious injury; and when he was rushed to the hospital, it was discovered that his jaw was broken,” she said.

According to her, the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Adekunle, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates three years imprisonment for the offence of assault occasioning harm.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere said the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 26 for mention. (NAN)