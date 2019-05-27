Life imprisonment for rapist: Group salutes Masari, calls for quick implementation

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A Katsina-based group, Queen Dijah Women and Children Awareness Initiative, working around attaining a better lively environment, has called for the quick implementation of the law that prescribed life imprisonment for rapist in the state to curb the menace.

The group also called on parents and guardians to take advantage of the law to get justice for their rape victims.

Founder of the group, Khadijah Saulawa made the call while speaking with newsmen in the state over the weekend.

It would be recalled that the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday, signed into law the amended penal code prescribing life imprisonment for rapist in addition to fine and compensation for victims of rape in the state.

Saulawa described the step by the government as a welcome development and a right step in a right direction which would go a long way to help check the rampant cases of rape recorded in the state.

“We applaud the bold step taken by the state government and call for the quick implementation of the law in order to address the ugly trend.

“We equally urge the parents and guardians of the rape victims to take advantage of the law to get justice for their victims. The era of saying we are leaving everything to God is over. Let the law catch up with whoever violates the law. You rape, you be imprisoned for life.

“With this, we believe when some people are made scapegoats of the law, it will serve as deterrent to others who might have similar intention,” Saulawa said.