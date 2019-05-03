Indefinite Strike: Our Grievance With Taraba State Govt — ASUU

By Femi Bolaji

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Taraba State University, TSU chapter has said the indefinite strike action embarked upon by lecturers of the state owned institution was as a result of the state government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action, MOA signed with the Union in March 2018.

The state government was said to have on March 21, 2018 at a reconciliation meeting with the union signed an MOA on issues bordering on funding, pensions among others, which hitherto led to the suspension of an industrial action by the lecturers at the time.

A duplicate of the MOA which was given to newsmen by the Institution’s ASUU, had the state government showing commitment on four major issues raised by the union.

New Imo International cargo Airport ready, awaits Buhari’s approval – Okorocha

The duplicate also showed that Secretary to the state government, Anthony Jallason, and the Commissioner of Education, Jahannes Jigem, served as signataries for the government.

At a briefing at the University campus, in the week, the ASUU chairman, Samuel Shikaa explained that the current strike action by members of union is meant to compel the state government to honour the commitment made.