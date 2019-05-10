Imo Assembly suspends LG chairmen

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Imo State House of Assembly yesterday suspended indefinitely, chairmen of the 27 local government areas in the state for failure to honour several invitations intended to probe their activities.

The motion for their suspension was moved by the member representing Nkwerre state constituency, Chika Madumere and unanimously adopted by other members.

The House also resolved that the affected chairmen should hand over all government documents in their possession to their deputies and henceforth, stop using any government property.

The Speaker, Acho Ihim, also directed the Clerk of the Assembly to write to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, requesting the enforcement of the orders of the Assembly.

The tension between the lawmakers and the council chairmen started last month when the member representing Ehime Mbano, Lawman Duruji, reported to the House that invitations sent to the chairmen to appear before his Committee on Local Government and Public Accounts were ignored.