I’ll play in EPL next season – Mikel

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel whose short term contract with Middlesbrough has come to an end has said he wants to remain in England.

The former Chelsea player who spoke with pressmen in England said, “I think I will prefer to stay in England and continue my education in football, my family is here and it is a country that I have lived for more than ten years, so preferably I will play in England next season hopefully in the EPL”.

Mikel also spoke on his short spell at Middlesbrough.

“I enjoyed my stay in Middlesborough, wonderful teammates and back room staff , but in football mobility is part of the job”.

The former U 20 World Cup player concluded, “for now, I don’t know the club I will be playing for next season.”